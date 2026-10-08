Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Kharge to host another lunch meeting with INDIA bloc MPs; security tightened in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will also hold a massive protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, which will also see participation from actor Prakash Raj and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Opposition protests to continue, security tightened in Delhi

On Wednesday, nearly 300 Opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards Akashvani Bhavan, increasing pressure on Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.

Several parties attended a lunch hosted by Congress chief and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, but the Samajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, stayed away, citing a lack of communication from the Congress. However, the SP is expected to take part in the INDIA bloc's protest today, HT has learnt.

The protests are part of a series of INDIA bloc demonstrations against Kumar. Most MPs and party supporters were detained and taken away.

However, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and a few other party leaders, managed to enter the Akashvani Bhavan campus and continue their protest.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded

Amid ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has strengthened his existing Z+ security cover. More personnel have now been deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security, HT has learnt.

A senior police officer said, “The protesters managed to trace his house. There was another protest outside his family’s house in Agra. We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house.”

Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire

The protests against Kumar come amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.