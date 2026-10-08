Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Delhi cops deploy teams at Connaught Place as INDIA bloc plans lunch, protest against CEC

Paramilitary forces are also being sent to the area in case the leaders try to move towards Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission’s office again.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 13:28:07 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Security was tightened around Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s fresh round of protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a lunch at a restaurant.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi scuffles with a policeman during a protest by the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AFP)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi scuffles with a policeman during a protest by the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AFP)

INDIA bloc leaders have announced a lunch at Moets restaurant in Connaught Place before the protest. Soon after the announcement, the Delhi Police sent two teams to K block of CP to secure the area and restaurant, officials aware of the details said.

Paramilitary forces are also being sent to the area in case the leaders try to move towards Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission’s office again, the officials added.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

The Indian Youth Congress has already announced a march from the Rajghat area. The police said security forces have also been sent there with local staff. A senior police officer said it was not immediately clear if the leaders will go to Rajghat or head to Jantar Mantar.

On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc had gathered for a lunch at Sagar Ratna at Janpath. After the lunch, the MPs took three buses in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar but were stopped near Le Meridien hotel. The protest led to clashes between the protesters and the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Get the latest India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, weather, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar row Live.
Home/India News/Delhi Cops Deploy Teams At Connaught Place As INDIA Bloc Plans Lunch, Protest Against CEC
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes