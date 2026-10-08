Delhi cops deploy teams at Connaught Place as INDIA bloc plans lunch, protest against CEC

Security was tightened around Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s fresh round of protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a lunch at a restaurant. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi scuffles with a policeman during a protest by the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AFP)

INDIA bloc leaders have announced a lunch at Moets restaurant in Connaught Place before the protest. Soon after the announcement, the Delhi Police sent two teams to K block of CP to secure the area and restaurant, officials aware of the details said.

Paramilitary forces are also being sent to the area in case the leaders try to move towards Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission’s office again, the officials added.