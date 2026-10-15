Central Park in CP to remain shut on October 16-17: NDMC ahead of Abhijeet Dipke's Tiranga march

The Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 due to “administrative reasons”, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a notice issued on Thursday.

Abhijeet Dipke called for a ‘Tiranga March’ at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place on October 16. (AFP)

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The closure comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) scheduled 'Lehra do Tiranga' march at the park on Friday, October 16.

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In a notice, the civic body said, “It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed for general public on 16th October 2026 & 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons.”

The notice was issued by the NDMC director. The park will reopen to the public after the two-day closure.

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Deep Dive Will Central Park in Connaught Place be open on October 16 and 17, 2026? No. The NDMC said Central Park will remain closed to the general public on October 16 and 17, 2026. Why is Central Park in Connaught Place being closed? The NDMC notice cited administrative reasons for the two-day closure. It comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s scheduled “Lehra do Tiranga” march at the park on October 16. When was the CJP’s “Lehra do Tiranga” march planned at Central Park? The march was scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026. The NDMC closure notice covers October 16 and 17.