Abhijeet Dipke free to hold protest at Connaught Place tomorrow, Delhi Police assures HC of vigilance

The court was hearing a petition filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who expressed concerns that the proposed demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place could disrupt business activities and affect traders and other people working in the area, Bar and Bench reported.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass an order restraining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from holding a protest at Connaught Place on October 16. The court recorded the Delhi Police's assurance that it would take “all possible measures” to control the situation. Track Delhi protests live here

In his appeal, Dipke said that waving the Tricolour was not a crime and urged people in other cities to organise similar gatherings. He has also indicated that he could face arrest over the protest call, HT reported earlier.

Dipke has called for a nationwide ‘ Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration on October 16, asking people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag. He has framed the march as a protest against the arrests of fellow CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police assured the court that appropriate steps would be taken in view of the apprehensions raised by the petitioner. The matter has been posted for further consideration on November 3.

The proposed demonstration comes days after Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail. They were arrested along with CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, a day after the Delhi Police denotified it as a designated protest site.

The arrests followed a demonstration in which CJP members allegedly raised slogans demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police cited alleged trespassing, violations of prohibitory orders and breaches of peace-bond conditions in connection with the action against the activists.

The petition against the October 16 march argued that Central Park was not a designated protest venue and that a gathering there could affect traffic, access to public spaces and commercial activity around Connaught Place, particularly during the festive period.

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The Delhi Police earlier removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for demonstrations, HT reported earlier.

Delhi protests demand CEC's resignation The proposed march comes amid a series of protests in Delhi and other cities against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has disputed allegations that the exercise was intended to favour the ruling BJP. The controversy rose after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections to several decisions relating to the SIR process.

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The demonstrations have been led by the Opposition Parties, the CJP and the All India Students' Association (AISA) as well as activists and farmers' organisations.

Neha Bora, opposition leaders detained during protests On October 10, AISA national president Neha Bora was detained near INA Market while leading a march towards Dilli Haat after protesters were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several prominent Opposition leaders and activists were also detained during the demonstrations, including former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, advocate Prashant Bhushan and activist Yogendra Yadav.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was allegedly taken from his home and CJP leaders Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained from the plane upon their touch-down in Delhi on October 10.

Thousands of protesters and journalists were detained across Delhi during the police crackdown.