Abhijeet Dipke successor named: Who is Ajinkya Shinde?
Thirty five-year-old Shinde is CJP’s national organisation in-charge and regarded as one of the party’s key strategists, working largely behind the scenes
MUMBAI: Soon after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurabh Das were detained, the outfit named Ajinkya Shinde to lead the party in their absence, signalling that its movement would continue despite the arrests.
On Saturday, the CJP released a pre-recorded video of Dipke announcing Shinde’s appointment and urging supporters to follow him. “If you are watching this video, it means that I, Ashutosh and Saurabh have all been arrested,” Dipke said. “After us, Ajinkya will lead this movement. So, all of you watching these videos, please follow Ajinkya Shinde. He will carry forward the CJP.”
Thirty five-year-old Shinde is CJP’s national organisation in-charge and regarded as one of the party’s key strategists, working largely behind the scenes.
Originally from Latur, he holds a BTech degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad district. He worked in the information technology sector, after which he served as the Maharashtra youth wing coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before joining the CJP. Dipke announced his appointment as the party’s national organisation in-charge in August.
Shinde was also among the CJP leaders booked by Mumbai police over a protest at Shivaji Park earlier this month. He has been associated with the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, which seeks to improve the condition of government schools across the country.
Following the detention of his colleagues, Shinde called on supporters to continue their agitation, accusing the BJP-led government of attempting to prevent people from assembling in the national capital.
“This dictatorial government of Modi-Shah has detained three CJP leaders from the Delhi airport this morning. It is because they are scared of the unity of this country,” Shinde said in a video posted on Instagram.
He alleged that the detentions were intended to prevent a repeat of an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar. According to Shinde, that agitation had challenged the BJP leadership and forced it to seek the resignation of then union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“Modi-Shah’s fear proves that we have won half the battle and this is the beginning of a new battle. All we are demanding is the voting rights of people who have been deprived of them. We are also demanding the resignation of Gyanesh (Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner), who stole the votes,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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