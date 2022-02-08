Central scheme for model villages: 7 Telangana gram panchayats figure in top 10 spots

According to the Union ministry of rural development 2021 rankings, seven Telangana villages ranked in the top 10 gram panchayats, across the country, in the implementation of the Centre’s Saansad Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana (SAGY).

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2014. Under this scheme, “adarsh gram panchayats” (ideal gram panchayats) are adopted by local Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for holistic development.

The ministry ranks these gram panchayats based on their holistic development, including implementation of village development plan, improvement of basic amenities, provision of better livelihood opportunities and enriched social capital among other factors.

For 2021 SAGY implementation, the Union ministry had selected 280 villages, out of which Telangana villages bagged as many as 35 ranks.“Vennampalli village under the Saidapur block in Karimnagar district was ranked first, followed by Kowlas village under the Jukkal block in Nizamabad district,” Telangana panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

According to the rankings, Ganneruvaram of Bejjanki block in Karimnagar ranked fourth, Kandakurthi village of Ranjal block in Nizamabad fifth, Veernapalli village of Yellareddypet block in Karimnagar sixth, Ramakrishnapur of Veenavanka block of the same district ninth and Thana Kurd of Nizamabad was bagged the tenth spot.

The minister said that the parameters to select the ideal gram panchayats were sanitation, maintenance of street lights, employment generation programmes for the villages, setting up of road and drainage infrastructure among other factors.

“The ranking was also given for growing nurseries to improve greenery, beautification of government buildings like schools and gram panchayat offices, operation of dumping yards, avenue plantation, establishment of graveyards etc,” the minister said.

Rao attributed the achievement of Telangana villages to “Pale Pragati” (village progress) programme taken up by the state government, in addition to the central scheme.“The villages adopted by Nizamabad and Karimnagar MPs were able to achieve top ranks, because of the efforts of the state government,” he said.

