Central Vista Redevelopment: CPWD to seek assistance to track progress

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is looking for assistance to track the progress of all Central Vista Redevelopment projects for their timely completion as most of them tendered so far have missed deadlines. It is planning to hire a firm for the purpose and for synergy among stakeholders for the successful completion of the project.

As part of the ₹13,500-crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the CPWD, the Centre’s construction arm, has started construction work on the new Parliament, three buildings of the common central secretariat, and Vice President’s Enclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, which missed several deadlines, in September. The new Parliament is to be completed by November. It is unlikely to be ready before Parliament’s winter session though work is going at a fast pace.

The three secretariat buildings are to be completed by December 2023. The enclave is likely to miss the January 2023 deadline, a CPWD official said. Till August, the enclave was 24% complete, Union minister Kaushal Kishore told Lok Sabha that month.

Work for another secretariat building and Members of Parliament chambers is likely to be tendered soon.

CPWD officials said technical assistance is required to monitor the projects. They added a need was felt that one project support unit was needed to be engaged to assist in the monitoring of the projects and peer review of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services.

The unit will assist in preparing the work breakdown structure covering all design, engineering, procurement, and construction activities. It will also assist in preparing the baseline schedule after consulting all the stakeholders including CPWD, consultants, contractors, etc.

For projects in the planning stages, suggestions will be sought for energy-saving measures, standardisation of light fixtures and furniture, selection of materials for the facade, and cost analysis for various options of materials. The unit will prepare weekly and monthly progress reports on key activities and milestones after physical inspection.