New Delhi Centre asks states to implement scalable, safe sanitation models amid Indore scare

The Centre, in a recent review held by Union jal shakti minister CR Patil, advised states to implement scalable and safe sanitation models under the Swachh Bharat Mission (rural), a move that comes amid heightened public-health concerns following the deaths of at least 10 people in Indore linked to sewage-contaminated drinking water.

The minister reviewed faecal sludge management practices in a meeting attended by district collectors, CEOs of zilla panchayats, which are district-level local self-governments, and self-help groups, along with state mission directors, an official said.

In the meeting, the Centre sought to “reinforce the importance of safe sanitation systems beyond toilet construction”, with a focus on the entire sanitation value chain, according to the official.

Sewage treatment is a key component of the phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), approved in February 2020, with a total outlay of Rs. 1,40,881 crores. The second phase focuses on sustaining India’s open defecation free status, achieved during the first phase, and solid and liquid waste management.

In the meet, the Centre urged states to tap into successful models from across the country so that they have efficient treatment systems that enhances environmental goals and public safety, the official said.

Faecal sludge management, as outlined in the operational guidelines of Swachh Bharat Mission, is a multi-stage process to ensure that liquid waste from human settlements is adequately contained, transported, and treated before final disposal or re-use.

“In the review, representatives from Gujarat, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Ladakh and Tripura shared their field experiences and presented their respective models covering in-situ treatment models, community solutions, interventions made for ensuring effective operations along to ensure sustainability of treatment plants,” the official cited above said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, both rural and urban, is in line with Sustainable Development Goals, especially target 6, that focuses on access to safe and improved sanitation. It also refers to reducing the amount of untreated wastewater. The rural component of the mission is overseen by the water ministry.

“This effectively means that sanitation targets for SDG 6 can only be met if the focus expands from just access to the full cycle of sanitation – access, conveyance, treatment and re-use,” the official said.

During the interaction, states presented a range of innovative and scalable faecal sludge management models from across the country. According to the official cited above, a “notable example” emanated from Khordha district of Odisha, where a transgender-led self-help group is driving the operation and maintenance of their treatment plant.