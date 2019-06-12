Centre extends President’s Rule in J&K for six months

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months beginning July 3, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that central rule, which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018, will remain for six months. “Yes, it has been decided,” Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President’s rule in J&K. This is likely to be the last extension of the central rule in the state as the Election Commission had recently issued a statement stating that elections in the state would be announced after the Amarnath Yatra, beginning on July 1.

The present term of President’s rule is expiring on July 2 and the Governor has recommended that the President rule in the state may be extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, an official statement said. A resolution seeking approval of Parliament for the extension of the central rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be moved in both houses during the forthcoming session.

The Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir was imposed initially on June 20, 2018 and the state assembly was kept in suspended animation after the state plunged into a political crisis when the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for further continuation of Governor’s rule after six months. Hence, on the recommendation of Governor and having regard to the prevailing situation in the state, the President’s rule was imposed on December 20, 2018.

Subsequently, a resolution approving the President’s rule was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28, 2018 and in the Rajya Sabha on January 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided that people living along the India-Pakistan international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses, on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

In keeping with its pro-people initiatives and especially for those at the last mile of development, the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the decks for approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, an official statement said. “The Cabinet decision is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a pro-people government committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwas,” it said. The Bill will replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 through amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and bringing the persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.

