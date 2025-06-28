Centre gives CRPF cover to AAIB chief probing Air India crash after intel input

The Centre has provided Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s X category security cover to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s director general (DG), GVG Yugandhar, who is leading the probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash after a threat review by intelligence agencies highlighted the need for it, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Under the X category, at least two commandos will guard the AAIB chief round the clock and it will be applicable across the country. (Representational image)

The government is yet to issue a statement on the nature of the threat to the officer leading the probe

Officials aware of the development said at least two commandos will guard the AAIB chief round the clock and it will be applicable across the country.

“The security cover has been provided based on the MHA’s (Ministry of Home Affairs) orders after a threat review by intelligence agencies highlighted the threats and the need for cover. His security cover will be applicable across the country,” said an officer aware of the development.

Air India flight 171 crashed outside the Ahmedabad airport on June 12 killing at least 260 people..

While probe agencies are investigating the cause of the crash, the site has already been inspected by officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards (NSG) and the Gujarat anti-terror squad (ATS).

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is likely to join the investigation into the crash. People aware of the matter have told HT that ICAO requested the Indian government seeking an “observer status” for one of its investigators in the probe, which is being led by the AAIB. India has approved the request with an ICAO official expected to be designated as observer within two days.

CRPF currently provides security to several dignitaries in different categories such as Z+, Z, Y, Y+ and X.