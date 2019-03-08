Centre gives nod to 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. This includes many in areas which are affected by Left-wing extremism.

According to KV officials, Rs 1,579.9 crores will be spent in next five years on construction and staff salary for the 50 new schools. The schools are proposed to be opened in the civil and defence areas and once they are fully functional, they will provide quality education to approximately 50,000 students, a government statement said.

“There are 12,002 KV in the country and three in foreign countries,” said Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

He added that among the new KVs approved, several are in areas which are affected by Left-wing extremism or where paramilitary forces were stationed.

Among the new schools that would be set up are in areas of 210, Cobra CRPF battalion (in Dalgaon district in Assam). In Bihar, 205 Cobra CRPF Battalion (in Barachatti, Gaya district) and 45th BN SSB (Beerpur in Supaul district).

Other places which will get KVs include Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Gurgaon and Sonepat in Haryana, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and South East Railway in Dangoaposi in West Singhbhum district. Railway colony, Bandikui, District Dausa will be another place which will getting a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said this decision would benefit one lakh students and create more important opportunities also. “The Union cabinet today approved setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil or Defence sector in different states of the country. This is a great decision,” he said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 00:33 IST