New Delhi, The government has come up with draft accessibility standards for everyday products like kitchenware, furniture and grooming items, proposing non-negotiable rules such as universal design, braille, tactile features and clear labelling on them to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. Centre issues draft standards to make everyday products accessible for people with disabilities

Prepared by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and directions of the Supreme Court, the draft framework is anchored in the globally recognised "POUR" approach, requiring that products must be Perceivable, Operable, Understandable and Robust.

This translates into equitable use for all, simple and intuitive designs, tolerance for errors, minimal physical effort, and adequate space for wheelchair or mobility-aid users.

The draft sets accessibility rules across 20 major categories of everyday use.

The draft covers a wide range of everyday products from kitchenware, food packaging and grooming items to adaptive clothing, furniture, childcare products, medical supplies, lifts and self-service kiosks to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities.

The kitchenware, cooking essentials, bottles, drinkware and food packaging must include easy-to-grip designs, resealable packaging, braille and pictogram labels.

Under appearance, the products include grooming and personal care items with textured packaging, easy-to-hold handles and accessible dispensers; adaptive clothing and footwear with Velcro, magnetic closures and non-slip soles.

The guidelines also cover home accessibility products such as ramps, grab bars, smart lighting, non-slip floors, height-adjustable furniture and wheelchair-friendly layouts.

Childcare products such as inclusive toys, strollers, accessible swings, and adaptive furniture; medical supplies with braille-labelled packaging, ergonomic devices and accessible digital displays have also been brought under the draft guidelines.

Lifts and elevators designed with wide doors, tactile buttons, audio announcements, wheelchair-friendly dimensions and extended door-open times; escalators, security apparatus and self-service kiosks with tactile, audio and visual accessibility features are also part of the guidelines.

Accessible ATMs and PoS devices, tactile currency recognition, screen-reader-compatible UPI interfaces, writing and office supplies adapted for one-handed use and accessible travel gear, fire safety equipment with visual and audio alarms, and storage solutions with ergonomic handles and tactile labelling were also proposed under the guidelines.

The standards mandate large-print labelling, easy-to-open packaging, and simplified instructions to address cognitive accessibility.

For people with sensory disabilities, products must incorporate high-contrast text, tactile symbols, braille markings, textured surfaces and auditory signals.

Digital components must be compatible with screen readers, voice controls and alternative input devices to ensure usability across different ability groups.

Manufacturers are encouraged to integrate smart and assistive technologies into products, such as voice-operated appliances, auditory guidance through QR codes, and accessible digital interfaces.

At the same time, the draft stresses that accessibility features should not substantially raise costs. To encourage adoption, it suggests government subsidies, tax breaks and inclusive distribution channels to make accessible products both affordable and widely available.

All products will be subject to mandatory accessibility testing by accredited bodies. They would be rated from Level A to Level AAA, with clear markings displayed on the product. Certifications must be renewed periodically, ensuring continued compliance.

The draft proposes a strict monitoring framework using AI-driven mechanisms and information-sharing systems. To enforce compliance, the ministry has suggested a "carrot-and-stick" model: manufacturers could benefit from GST incentives or deferred payments for accessible designs, while violations could invite fines, product recalls and public disclosure of non-compliance.

The standards emphasise collaborative development, requiring manufacturers to involve persons with disabilities throughout the product lifecycle, from design and prototyping to user feedback.

A simple product feedback mechanism has also been recommended to ensure continuous improvements based on lived experiences.

The draft standards draw from Indian Standards , the National Building Code, and global norms such as ADA , EAA and ISO guidelines. They are also designed to align with India's Accessible India Campaign and broader international commitments to disability rights.

