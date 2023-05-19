Centre issues ordinance to negate SC ruling that placed ‘services’ under control of Delhi govt

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Delhi LG VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file)

The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was planning to bring an ordinance to overturn the apex court verdict.

The ordinance states that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it".

The authority shall comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting. All recommendations of the authority shall be authenticated by the member secretary," it said.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority shall meet at such time and place as the member secretary may decide with approval of the chairperson of the authority, as and when required, the ordinance said.

"The central government, in consultation with the authority, shall determine the nature and the categories of officers and other employees required to assist the authority in the discharge of its functions and provide the authority with such officers and employees, as it may deem fit....

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," it read.

A Supreme Court order on May 11 put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order and land, under the elected government.