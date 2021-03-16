Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
Union minister Smriti Irani has said the Centre is planning a mechanism for targeted and customised responses to cyber bullying in each district by mapping police stations and providing each with forensic kits as part of measures to ensure the safety and security of women and children.
“We will conduct a mapping of the police stations in the country and identify the ones that require forensic kits. These can be provided under the Nirbhaya Fund,” the women and child development minister said on Monday.
The Nirbhaya Fund was created in 2013 to ensure women’s safety after the rape and murder of a Delhi woman on a moving bus in December 2012 that sparked protests across the country.
Irani said among the suggestions they have received included the expediting of investigations.
Her comments came after a seminar for representatives from districts including 100 with the highest rates of crimes against women and children. Officials from Union home, education, and skill ministries were among others who attended the seminar.
Irani said financial assistance will also be provided to women victims of cybercrimes along with legal fees.
Another major project could include the setting up of digital One Stop Centres (OSCs) as part of the ministry’s flagship scheme to provide support to the women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family and community. Irani said OSCs have assisted over 30,00,00 women and 1.4 million have used helplines.
The government is also planning to integrate emergency helpline numbers 112 and 181 to bring them under law enforcement agencies. “...the helpline numbers are answered by NGOs [non-governmental organisations], but under the new system, police will directly answer,” Irani said. “It will reduce the response time.”
Ram Mohan Mishra, the women and child development ministry secretary, said they were working to institutionalise a review system to ensure last-mile delivery of services. “We have to leverage technology to create a grid at the district level where crucial gaps in the scheme can be identified and corrected.” Mishra added an appraisal system was required to ensure the schemes are implemented.
VS Kaumudi, special secretary, home ministry, said training has been provided to police officers to effectively collect forensic evidence. “Last year, we sent out 4,000 forensic evidence kits for training and further sent 11,000 kits to police stations for use.”
