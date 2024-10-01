Centre releases 5,858 crore to 14 flood-affected states

The Centre on Tuesday released ₹5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a share by the Union government from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Maharashtra received ₹1,492 crore, Andhra Pradesh got ₹1,036 crore, ₹716 crore to Assam, Bihar received ₹655.60 crore, Gujarat was allocated ₹600 crore and ₹189.20 crore provided to Himachal Pradesh.



ALSO READ: Close to 1 million people affected by floods in Bihar



The MHA statement said Kerala received ₹145.60 crore, ₹50 crore to Manipur, ₹21.60 crore to Mizoram, ₹19.20 crore to Nagaland, ₹23.60 crore to Sikkim, ₹416.80 crore to Telangana, ₹25 crore to Tripura while West Bengal ₹468 crore out of the total share.



ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee rushes to north Bengal as floods disrupt life; NH-10 cut off



The ministry said that these states were affected by extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year. A view of flood-affected village in Bihar's Saharsa on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people,” the statement added.

‘Inter-ministerial central teams sent to flood-hit states’: MHA

According to the government statement, the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) were sent to Mizoram, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesuh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

The government said that IMCTs will be sent for making an on-the-spot assessment of the damages in Bihar and West Bengal, recently hit by floods.



The MHA said that after assessment reports by the IMCTs are received, additional financial aid from NDRF will be approved to the disaster-affected states.

The statement said that more than ₹14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states this year. It includes ₹9,044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 states, ₹4,528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 States, and

₹1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

The Centre said it has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected states.