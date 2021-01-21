IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Centre says can put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years
On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Centre says can put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years

In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing protesting farm unions on Wednesday, the government said it will move an affidavit before the Supreme Court to put the laws in abeyance till a solution to the farmers’ demands is found.
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:15 AM IST

The Union government on Wednesday proposed to suspend three contentious agricultural laws for one-and-a-half years, taking a step back to try and assuage farmers with its most far-reaching proposal yet to end months-long protests against the legislation passed in Parliament in September.

In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing protesting farm unions on Wednesday, the government said it will move an affidavit before the Supreme Court to put the laws in abeyance till a solution to the farmers’ demands is found. Leaders of major farm unions who took part in the talks said they will discuss the government’s offer on January 21, and make their stand clear when the next round of talks takes place on January 22.

To discuss the farmers’ issues, which include a law guaranteeing assured prices for their produce, the government also told farm unions that it proposed to set up a committee of representatives as well as experts who should be nominated both by the protesters and the government to examine “all agitation-related issues”.

“The talks were held on the solemn occasion of Guru Parab, the birth anniversary of (Sikh) Guru Govind Singh. Farmers have agreed to discuss our proposal and I believe that we will move towards success on January 22, when we meet again,” Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters after the talks concluded at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.


Farm unions have not rejected the government’s offer outright, unlike in the past, and said it was a proposal worth discussing, which offers a glimmer of hope to end the standoff. The unions will hold a two-tier discussion on January 21 to discuss the government’s proposal.

The government has pushed a set of agricultural laws to ease restrictions in farm trade, allow traders to stockpile large quantities of food stocks for future sales and lay down a national framework for contract farming based on written agreements.

Farmers staging a massive protest on several of Delhi’s border points say the laws will erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The agriculture minister said the government proposed to put the laws on hold till such time a committee representing both farm unions and the government finalised its “recommendations on what should be done with the laws”.

On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.

Tomar said the Supreme Court had put the laws in abeyance for a short time. “Our proposal is to put the laws on hold for a full year-and-a half or even more till a solution is found.” He added that if farmers accepted the proposal in principle, then the government would begin work on setting up the committee and its modalities, adding that the laws would be suspended so that the panel could find a settlement.

“The government has proposed to put the laws on hold for one-and-half years but at the same time, it has accepted that the time frame could be fixed according to a mutually agreeable duration. That could be two or even three years,” said Kavitha Kuruganti, a farmers’ representative.

According to senior farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, the farm unions “feel the proposal is worth discussing but a decision will only be collectively taken and thorough discussions will take place tomorrow”.

“We told the government we still want a repeal but we will discuss the government’s offer,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi supreme court
app
Close
e-paper
PM Modi wished people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura and said that these three states have contributed immensely to India's growth. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi wished people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura and said that these three states have contributed immensely to India's growth. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
india news

Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.(PTI File Photo)
Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Sasikala's health stable, needs oxygen due to secondary infections: Dhinakaran

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Sasikala was taken to hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

Covid-19: PM Modi likely to get vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India is currently administering vaccines to 30 million healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase of the programme will involve 270 million people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advance air operations practice being undertaken with MiG 29Ks from INS Vikramaditya of Indian Navy. (PTI)
Advance air operations practice being undertaken with MiG 29Ks from INS Vikramaditya of Indian Navy. (PTI)
india news

SCOD evaluates operational preparedness, coastal security in Arabian Sea

ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The visit of the SCOD was part of its on-the-spot study on the 'State of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including Coastal Security'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The opposition alleged that Sreeramakrishnan had deeper ties with Suresh.(Facebook/@PSRKMLA)
The opposition alleged that Sreeramakrishnan had deeper ties with Suresh.(Facebook/@PSRKMLA)
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Legislators bring resolution against House Speaker

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s name cropped up in connection with the gold smuggling case but the speaker has denied any involvement with the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
india news

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of rigging in Lok Sabha polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Adhikari alleged that the ruling TMC pressured officials to not count the votes in 16 EVMs in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, due to which, the BJP candidate lost the polls narrowly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
india news

IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives of the world

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
IFFCO with more than 36,000 member cooperatives and a group turnover of nearly 7 billion dollars, it is amongst the biggest cooperative institutions in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
india news

Regret not being there for you: Kangana remembers Sushant Singh on his birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
india news

15,223 new Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 10.61 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The national recovery rate has risen to 96.70 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, according to health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V vaccine begins in Agra

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine’s use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
india news

Ahead of Republic Day, MHA asks people not to use plastic flags

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The advisory asked states/UTs to ensure that only paper flags are used under the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
india news

13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
india news

Final probe report on Kozhikode air crash due in January delayed by 2 months

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In August 2020, an Air India Express Boeing-737 plane repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Facebook, Twitter officials to appear before parliamentary panel on IT today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST
News agency ANI reported that recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be discussed at the meeting of parliamentary panel today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP