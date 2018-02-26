 Centre to reimburse compensation paid by J-K govt to victims of cross-border firing | india news | Hindustan Times
Centre to reimburse compensation paid by J-K govt to victims of cross-border firing

india Updated: Feb 26, 2018 18:25 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi.
Union minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

Funds spent by the Jammu and Kashmir government in paying compensation to victims of cross-border firing will be reimbursed by the Centre, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The minister said the J-K government should expedite the mechanism and seek prompt reimbursement of funds from the Centre.

This would prevent delays and address concerns of the state government “about non-payment or inadequate payment of compensation to border victims”, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for being extremely sensitive in promptly responding to the demands from the border areas.

According to a home ministry order, the funds paid as compensation by the Jammu and Kashmir government will be reimbursed by the Centre through security related expenditure (SRE).

The J&K government may consider paying “relief and compensation for housing damages/losses, crop or livestock losses, relief for stay at relief camps, displacement, etc.” to those affected by cross-border firing at rates equal to NDRF recommendations fixed from time to time, the order read.

Item-wise claims and compensations paid by the state government to victims of cross-border firing may be submitted along with details, from time to time, to seek timely reimbursement from the Centre, it read.

