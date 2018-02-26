Centre to reimburse compensation paid by J-K govt to victims of cross-border firing

Funds spent by the Jammu and Kashmir government in paying compensation to victims of cross-border firing will be reimbursed by the Centre, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The minister said the J-K government should expedite the mechanism and seek prompt reimbursement of funds from the Centre.

This would prevent delays and address concerns of the state government “about non-payment or inadequate payment of compensation to border victims”, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for being extremely sensitive in promptly responding to the demands from the border areas.

According to a home ministry order, the funds paid as compensation by the Jammu and Kashmir government will be reimbursed by the Centre through security related expenditure (SRE).

The J&K government may consider paying “relief and compensation for housing damages/losses, crop or livestock losses, relief for stay at relief camps, displacement, etc.” to those affected by cross-border firing at rates equal to NDRF recommendations fixed from time to time, the order read.

Item-wise claims and compensations paid by the state government to victims of cross-border firing may be submitted along with details, from time to time, to seek timely reimbursement from the Centre, it read.