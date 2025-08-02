The Centre on Friday told the Delhi high court that it would withdraw its order for further cuts in the controversial movie Udaipur files, related to the 2022 brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, and take a fresh call on its certification. Centre to take fresh call on ‘Udaipur Files’ certification

The submission was made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma before a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, after court questioned the government for exceeding its powers under Section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 by suggesting cuts instead of un-certifying or suspending the film’s exhibition.

“We (Centre) will withdraw and revisit the order (July 21 of clearing the movie’s release by recommending further cuts) and pass a fresh order in accordance with law. I’m (Centre) withdrawing due to the form of the order. It’s not in compliance with section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952,” the law officer representing the Centre and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted.

In view of the law officer’s statement, the court disposed of the petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani, and Mohammad Javed, accused in the murder case, challenging the July 21 order but directed the government to take a fresh call by Wednesday. On July 21, had cleared the movie’s release, subject to the filmmaker carrying out six additional edits, in addition to the 55 cuts already implemented.

The direction to take a call by Wednesday was issued after the producer Amit Jani’s counsel Gaurav Bhatia said that they planned to release the film on August 8 and needed adequate time for the same.

“After arguments on behalf of the parties were heard, ASG Chetan Sharma on instructions has stated that the government will withdraw the order dated July 21, and take a decision on the revision petition by the parties afresh. Accordingly the writ petition is disposed of in terms of ASG’s statement,” the court said in its order.

It added, “It has been urged by the producer that the next date for the film’s release has been declared as August 8 and they shall take time for making arrangements for release of the movie by engaging theatres. After hearing the parties, an appropriate decision shall be taken by revisional authority on the revision petitions by Wednesday.”

The petitions were listed before the high court, after the Supreme Court, while refusing to take a call on allowing the movie’s release, had requested the high court to take up the matter on Monday. On July 10, the Delhi high court had temporarily halted the movie’s release, which was scheduled to be exhibited in theatres on July 11.

Javed in his petition, argued by senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy along with advocate Saumya Dwivedi, had asserted that the Centre, by suggesting cuts, acted beyond the statutory powers granted to it under section 6. Guruswamy had asserted that the same was egregious since the procedure followed by the government to pass the same was based on a repealed law. She pointed out that the Centre’s order was based on the recommendations of a five member committee comprising three advisory members from the CBFC, but the inclusion of members of the CBFC was no longer permitted under the act.

On the contrary, the law officer had earlier justified Centre’s decision saying that the same as per the scheme of the act and was taken by a committee consisting of experts including senior government officers and 3 members of the CBFC, who were not involved in prior certification.

Lal was murdered in June 2022 with a cleaver in Udaipur district, Rajasthan, for allegedly sharing a social media post endorsing the disparaging remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She made the comments while participating in a television debate in May 2022. The assailants, who were arrested by the Rajasthan police, even prepared a video claiming responsibility for the murder. They even displayed the weapon of offence used for the crime.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, the matter was probed by the National Investigation Agency and the accused was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The trial in the case is pending before a special NIA court in Jaipur.