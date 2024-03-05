India's advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed: ‘Relocate’

India on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Indian nationals living in Israel, this after a man from Kerala was killed and another two were injured in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in Margaliot.



“In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel,” the Indian Embassy said in its advisory on social platform X.



The Indian embassy also shared a 24x7 helpline number i.e +972-35226748. The citizens can also email the embassy on this ID: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.



“Alternatively, the hotline number of Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted: Tel - 1700707889. the Embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation,” the embassy added.



Patnibin Maxwell, a resident of Kerala's Kollam district, was near the orchard when the anti-tank missile hit the Israel border. His mortal remains were identified at the Ziv hospital. Two others from Kerala - Bush Joseph George, 31, and Paul Melvin, 28 - were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.



“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon,” the Israeli embassy posted on X.

