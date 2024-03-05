Who was Patnibin Maxwell, Indian national killed in Israel amid Hezbollah attack?

An Indian national hailing from Kerala was killed during a Hezbollah missile strike on Israel. Patnibin Maxwell, a local of Kerala's Kollam district, was killed by an anti-missile strike by Lebanon, in an orchard in Israel's northern border of Margaliot. Officials said that at least two others were left injured due to this strike. An Indian named Patnibin Maxwell was killed in Israel (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)(AP)

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Maxwell was near the orchard when the missile struck the Israeli border. His mortal remains were identified at the Ziv hospital, official sources told PTI. Two others from Kerala - Bush Joseph George, 31, and Paul Melvin, 28 - were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Read more: Israel ‘deeply shocked’ after Indian man killed in ‘Hezbollah’ missile attack

Who was Patnibin Maxwell?

Patnibin Maxwell was a 31-year-old man belonging to the Kollam district of Kerala. He had arrived in Israel two months ago on a work contract, and was working in a farm at the time of the attack.

Maxwell is survived by a five-year-old daughter and his wife, who is expecting another child and is seven months pregnant. Maxwell has two other siblings, and his elder brother is also working in Israel.

Read more: Indian national from Kerala killed, 2 others injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel: Report

His elder brother has reached the northern border of Israel to collect the mortal remains of Patbibin Maxwell. His family has contacted the Indian embassy already and the body should be brought to Kerala in around 4 days.

All three victims of the missile strike were from Kerala, and were working in the plantation near the border.

"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," an official source told PTI.

Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalised at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district.

Read more: El Nino weakens but expect record temperatures this year: WMO forecast

Embassy of Israel in New Delhi said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon."

(With inputs from PTI)