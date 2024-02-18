Chandigarh mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Chandigarh: In a new twist, a day before the Supreme Court's hearing over the mayoral polls in Chandigarh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mayor Manoj Sonkar on Sunday tendered resigned from the post. Manoj Sonkar after the Chandigarh mayoral elections. (HT file photo)

The mayoral elections case is listed before the Supreme Court on February 19.

The Supreme Court has asked Anil Masih, the presiding officer for mayoral elections, to appear before it in person.

The Congress and AAP have accused Masih of defacing ballot papers and later declaring them invalid.

Manoj Sonkar addressed his resignation to the Chandigarh municipal corporation's commissioner.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court taking a stern view of a video in which Anil Masih is purportedly seen tampering with eight votes during the counting process on January 30.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, which had a combined strength of 20 in the House, had lost the mayoral post to the BJP, which had strength of 16, after eight votes were declared invalid.

Manoj Sonkar, 39, who is the ward 7 councillor, got 16 votes, while Kuldeep Dhalor of the AAP-Congress alliance bagged 12 votes, while eight of the total 36 votes were declared invalid.

Manoj Sonkar, who runs a liquor business, has studied up to Class 7.

According to sources, during the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed at deliberating on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, which began on February 17, the party high command had asked Sonkar to resign from the post.