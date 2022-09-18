Chandigarh University protest over leaked videos: Minister urges calm, 'guilty won't be spared'

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains urges for calm as a massive protest broke out on the Chandigarh University campus after videos of 60 girls bathing were leaked on the internet. Urging students to remain calm and media to exercise caution, the minister said the issue is sensitive and relates to the dignity of "our sisters and daughters". "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared," the minister tweeted. "We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society," he added.

The chaos broke out on the campus after it was found that some videos of the hostel girls bathing were available on the internet and going viral. It was found out that a girl student made those videos and sent them to a boy in Shimla who uploaded those videos on the internet. Around 60 such videos were leaked, it has been claimed. The accused apparently confessed to having done this when cornered by other girls and the hostel authorities. According to some accounts, the hostel authorities wanted to suppress the incident and meanwhile, some of the girls whose videos were leaked attempted suicide, which the police denied. Locking the accused, the students came out and held a massive protest on the campus, following which police came and arrested the girl.

Mohali SSP dismissed the reports of death or injuries or attempts to suicide in the aftermath of the video leak. “It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported,” Mohali SSP said.

Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the parents of the students that the accused won't be spared. "This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway," she said.

Several videos surrounding the incident are doing the rounds on social media. In one of such unverified video, the accused can be seen being questioned by the other students who were asking her why she made those videos. The accused apparently claimed that the Shimla boy whom she sent those videos made her do this.

