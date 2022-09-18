Massive protest in Chandigarh University after hostel videos of 60 girls leaked

A massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus post-midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked. Police reached the spot and arrested a girl student who allegedly made those videos and sent them to a boy in Shimla, who shared those on social media. A case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354 c of IPC and IT act at the Gharuan police post. According to some reports, some of the students whose videos got leaked online attempted suicide at the campus. But the police denied any such incident. SSP Mohali said there was no attempt to commit suicide.

The accused is a first-year MBA student, police said.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to remain calm. "It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

Hundreds of students came out on the campus on Saturday night after talks with the authorities fails. Several social media posts are doing the rounds claiming that the university authorities were trying to cover up the incident.

An unverified video of the girl who made the videos and leaked them is also going viral where she confessed her crime. Some insiders claimed the accused was demanding money from the girls.

