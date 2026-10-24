Chandrababu Naidu compares Jagan Mohan Reddy to 'Kamsa' from Mahabharata over niece’s wedding row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday compared YSR Congress Party leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the mythological character “Kamsa” from the Mahabharata, accusing him of obstructing his niece’s wedding at the Yelahanka Palace.

Naidu said the public should understand what he described as Jagan’s dangerous mindset and alleged that his overall approach was driven by destruction. (Andhra CM/X)

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Speaking to reporters at his residence, Naidu referred to reports that Jagan had refused to allow the wedding of his sister Sharmila Reddy’s daughter, Anjili Reddy, to be held at the family bungalow in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on November 25.

“Jagan lacks political, moral and family values”

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“Jagan lacks political, moral and family values. He is treating his own mother and sister unfairly over property disputes. Jagan’s sister also has a share in the family property but he is obstructing the niece’s wedding. He is behaving like Kamsa of Mahabharata,” the chief minister said.

Naidu said the public should understand what he described as Jagan’s dangerous mindset and alleged that his overall approach was driven by destruction.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party had created unrest in several areas, including Punganur, Rayachoti, Kanigiri, Darsi, Kadapa, Thamballapalle and Tirupati, during the ongoing local body elections. He also showed videos of alleged attacks and violence during the election process to support his claims.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was willing to let the state burn to achieve its political agenda and claimed that groups hired from Punjab had been brought in to intimidate people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was willing to let the state burn to achieve its political agenda and claimed that groups hired from Punjab had been brought in to intimidate people. {{/usCountry}}

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He cited incidents in which nomination papers were allegedly snatched at the Kanigiri nomination centre and the Jana Sena office was attacked in Thamballapalle. Naidu said the alleged violent incidents should be widely debated and asserted that his government would act in accordance with Election Commission rules.

Reacting to Naidu’s allegations, the YSRCP accused the chief minister of resorting to personal attacks against Jagan Mohan Reddy by bringing up his family issues to divert public attention from the alleged violence perpetrated by TDP cadres during the local body elections.

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The YSRCP released a letter written by Jagan to his sister Sharmila, explaining his opposition to holding Anjili Reddy’s wedding at the Yelahanka Palace. In the letter, he raised concerns about security threats and a breach of privacy.

“Instead of addressing issues surrounding the election process, Naidu has resorted to personal criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy to divert public attention from the allegations and conceal the facts,” the party said in a statement.

The YSRCP said it was placing the facts before the public to counter what it described as attempts to misrepresent the situation surrounding the Yelahanka Palace and to highlight alleged irregularities in the conduct of the local body elections.

The party also accused Naidu of undermining democracy during the local body elections through alleged planned attacks, intimidation and obstruction of opposition candidates attempting to file nominations.

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The YSRCP alleged that Naidu and his supporters were using the police and TDP cadres to prevent its candidates from filing nominations, thereby compromising the electoral process.