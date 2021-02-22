IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Charles de Gaulle carrier to exercise with Vikramaditya in Indian Ocean in April
The French strike force is on a mission to fight terrorism,(Pic: Sourced)
The French strike force is on a mission to fight terrorism,(Pic: Sourced)
india news

Charles de Gaulle carrier to exercise with Vikramaditya in Indian Ocean in April

The month of April will see renewed engagement with France with Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian arriving in India to deliver a lecture at a think-tank and pursue political dialogue with India.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST

India and France will cement its defence cooperation in April when Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier strike force will exercise with INS Vikramaditya in two phases in Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. The dates of the exercises are being scheduled between the two navies.

The nuclear powered French carrier force, comprising two frigates and on support ship, is on mission “Clemenceau 21”, which is involved in the fight against terrorism for several months in Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea/ Persian Gulf.

According to people aware of the developments in the Navy , the Western Fleet with its newly appointed commander Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar will be conducting advanced exercises with the French carrier task force. While Charles de Gaulle is a 42,500 tonne aircraft carrier with Rafale M fighter on board, INS Vikramaditya is a conventionally powered aircraft carrier with displacement of 44,500 tonnes and has MiG-29K fighters on board.

The month of April will see renewed engagement with France with Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian arriving in India to deliver a lecture at a think-tank and pursue political dialogue with India. Both India and France have convergence over freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific with Paris appointing a special envoy for the region.

To add to this will be arrival of seven Rafale fighters from France between April 19-23, after which the first squadron of the French omni-role fighter will be completed at Ambala air base. The remaining 18 fighters will be deployed at Hashimara in the eastern sector to cover the strategic Siliguri corridor.

India and France have cemented their bilateral relationship with convergence in UN Security Council and building up Indian Air Force’s capacity through purchase of medium transport aircraft and multi-role transport tankers. The two countries have also joined hands in development of air independent propulsion for conventional submarines for future Indian submersible ships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charles de gaulle france india france defence
Close
Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)
Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)
india news

PDP elects Mehbooba Mufti as party chief for another term

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The party was formed by Mufti’s father and former J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1999 after leaving the Congress. PDP went on to form the government along with the Congress in 2003 and later, in 2015, with the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case.(PTI)
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo during his visit to Mauritius. (ANI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo during his visit to Mauritius. (ANI)
india news

India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The CECPA, signed by India’s commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan and Mauritius foreign secretary Haymandoyal Dillum, is India’s first free trade agreement with any African country
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP’s Ravindra Jugran addressing the media at the party office on the membership figures on Monday. (HT photo)
AAP’s Ravindra Jugran addressing the media at the party office on the membership figures on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s “Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal” membership campaign in the state has succeeded in getting 103,000 new members since its launch on February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Hoogly.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Hoogly.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST
"We will build a Bengal where religion and ability will be respected. We will build a Bengal where everyone is developed," PM Modi said in his address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIA headquarters at in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
NIA headquarters at in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The NIA said that the two people named today were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused in supporting and furthering the cause of the terror groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims were returning from a marriage when the truck rammed into their auto rickshaw. (Representational PhotoGetty Images)
The victims were returning from a marriage when the truck rammed into their auto rickshaw. (Representational PhotoGetty Images)
india news

5 killed, 5 others injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Bihar’s Katihar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Police said the five men killed in the road accident were members of a band party which had performed at a wedding shortly before the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav(PTI)
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav(PTI)
india news

'Game over for BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on UP budget

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The fifth budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, presented by UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, was worth Rs5.5 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel sit outside TMC MP Abhishekh Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Security personnel sit outside TMC MP Abhishekh Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today, wife's turn tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The CBI had, on Sunday, visited Abhishek Banerjee's residence to serve a notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajesh Tope was in Jalna, his home district, to review the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination dry run.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Rajesh Tope was in Jalna, his home district, to review the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination dry run.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Tope, in a letter written in Marathi, asked people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent the imposition of another lockdown in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French strike force is on a mission to fight terrorism,(Pic: Sourced)
The French strike force is on a mission to fight terrorism,(Pic: Sourced)
india news

Charles de Gaulle carrier to exercise with Vikramaditya in Indian Ocean in April

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The month of April will see renewed engagement with France with Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian arriving in India to deliver a lecture at a think-tank and pursue political dialogue with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi was presented in court on Monday after her three-day judicial custody ended.(Reuters Photo)
Disha Ravi was presented in court on Monday after her three-day judicial custody ended.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi sent to fresh 1-day police custody

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Ravi's bail plea is already pending before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who is expected to pass an order on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
India has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a Congress rally
File photo of a Congress rally
india news

MP, Karnataka before Puducherry: How Congress lost govts in 2 other states

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The Puducherry government’s collapse on Monday means that the Congress has lost three governments in three straight years before completing their full terms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:47 PM IST
As per the SOP given by the ministry of health and family welfare dated February 17, passengers from these high-risk countries can get their tests done at the airport before proceeding for home quarantine
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP