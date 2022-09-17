Cheetahs in India LIVE: PM Modi to release the mammals in their new home in Kuno today

Cheetahs in India LIVE: Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, are set to be reintroduced to India.

The Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. The flight will land in Gwalior today. They will be then brought to Kuno National Park in a helicopter.

On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the animals into an enclosure spread over 10km around 10.45am on Saturday in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts.

The cheetahs are being flown from southern Africa for their reintroduction in India seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

India’s last cheetah died in Koriya in what is now Chhattisgarh in 1948.

