Chhatisgarh woman Maoist cadre injured in gunfight, arrested by Odisha police

Bhubaneshwar: A 25-year-old woman Maoist cadre of Chhatisgarh who was injured in a gunfight with the Chhatisgarh Police earlier this month has been arrested by Odisha police, officials said. (Representative Photo)

The gunfight had taken place in Karipani and Ekawari villages in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on April 12.

State intelligence officials said that a search operation was conducted on Saturday morning by the Nabarangpur district police along with the special anti-Naxal police and Central Reserved Police Force following input on the presence of a Communist Party of India (Maoist) cadre near Ekawari village area under Khallari police station,

Additional director general of police (anti-Maoist operation) S Devdutt Singh said that the police party during the search operation found an injured female Maoist cadre, Mango Nureti alias Sindhu, in a house in Ekawari village.

After inquiry, it was found that she was involved in the exchange of fire between Chhatisgarh Police and Maoists on April 12, he said.

Singh said that Sindhu has been working with the Sitanadi Area Committee since 2021 under the leadership of Maoist leader Deepak Mandvi. After the arrest, the Nabarangpur police (Odisha) contacted the Dhamtari district police (Chhattisgarh) and handed her over to them, Singh said.

The Chhatisgarh police had on April 12 conducted an operation in the Tangardongri forest area after receiving inputs about the presence of 25-30 Maoists.