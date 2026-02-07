Chhattisgarh: 51 Maoists with ₹1.61 crore bounty surrender in Sukma, Bijapur

Bastar: More than 50 Maoists carrying a collective bounty of ₹1.61 crore surrendered before the police in Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on Saturday, a senior police officer said. The surrender coincided with the inauguration of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival in Jagdalpur by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Raipur on a three-day visit. (HT photo | Sourced)

Of the 51 surrendered cadres, 34 are women. While 30 Maoists, including 20 women, surrendered in Bijapur district, 21 others, including 14 women, joined the mainstream in neighbouring Sukma district under the ‘Poona Margem’ (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative of the Bastar police, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

In Bijapur, the Maoists, belonging to the south sub-zonal bureau, surrendered before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers. Of the 30 cadres, Boti Podiyam alias Malla (23), a platoon party committee member, Sukhram Madkam (24) and Reena Punem (25), both party members of different Maoist companies, carried a reward of ₹8 lakh each.

Sundarraj said the surrendered Maoists cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology and said they were impressed by the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

He added that the development was the result of the state government’s comprehensive anti-Maoist policy, sustained operations by security forces, and coordinated efforts focused on peace, dialogue and development.