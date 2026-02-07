Government action ended Maoist fear in Bastar, development dawns: President Murmu
Addressing the Bastar Pandum festival in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, President Murmu said government action ended Maoist fear and ushered in development
Bastar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said decisive action by the government against Maoists has ended the atmosphere of fear and distrust in the Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, and that a new dawn of development is setting in.
Addressing the inauguration of a three-day divisional-level Bastar Pandum festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Murmu said, “Bastar’s natural beauty and rich cultural traditions have always attracted people, but the region unfortunately suffered for years due to the menace of Maoism,” adding that it caused the maximum damage to youth, tribals and Dalits.
The President said people associated with Maoist activities are now shunning violence and choosing peace in the region. “The Government of India’s decisive action against Maoists has resulted in bringing an end to the atmosphere of fear and distrust,” she added.
Highlighting the large number of Maoists who have surrendered, she said the government is ensuring that those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.
She also referred to the Chhattisgarh government’s ‘Niyad Nellanar’ initiative and said villages are gaining access to electricity, roads and drinking water, while schools that remained closed for years are being reopened, describing it as a “very heartening picture”.
“With the government’s efforts and the cooperation of the people, a new dawn of development is rising in Bastar,” she said, urging people to move forward with hard work and dedication and to have faith in the democratic system.
Murmu said backward villages are seeing development through Central schemes such as PM JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana, and that Eklavya Model Residential Schools have become operational in tribal areas to promote education among tribal children.
Murmu referred to her own journey and said that if a “daughter from a small village in Odisha could rise to become President… you have even greater courage and strength. The government is dedicated to you.”
“Chhattisgarh was considered backward, but that’s not the case. Look at its grandeur. Chhattisgarh is a state full of magnificence and rich culture. This is because of the tribal people of Chhattisgarh. Their culture is invaluable. It’s ancient, yet so beautiful. Those who haven’t witnessed this inclusivity and equality should see the Pandum festival and learn from it,” Murmu said.
She said Bastar has tourism potential due to its enthusiastic people, ancient culture, natural beauty, waterfalls and caves, and that with improved facilities the place would attract more visitors. Noting that homestays are popular globally, she said the state government has taken steps in that direction.
Murmu congratulated social worker Budhri Tati, Dr Ramchandra Godbole and his wife Sunita, who have contributed to healthcare in remote tribal areas, for being selected for the Padma Awards 2026 from Chhattisgarh.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Bastar was once known for Maoism and fear, but the situation has been changing rapidly. “The areas once marked by gunfire are now witnessing the sound of school bells,” he said, reiterating the commitment to achieve the March 31, 2026 target set by the Modi government to eliminate Maoism.
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.