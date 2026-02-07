Government action ended Maoist fear in Bastar, development dawns: President Murmu

Addressing the inauguration of a three-day divisional-level Bastar Pandum festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Murmu said, “Bastar’s natural beauty and rich cultural traditions have always attracted people, but the region unfortunately suffered for years due to the menace of Maoism,” adding that it caused the maximum damage to youth, tribals and Dalits.

Bastar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said decisive action by the government against Maoists has ended the atmosphere of fear and distrust in the Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, and that a new dawn of development is setting in.

The President said people associated with Maoist activities are now shunning violence and choosing peace in the region. “The Government of India’s decisive action against Maoists has resulted in bringing an end to the atmosphere of fear and distrust,” she added.

Highlighting the large number of Maoists who have surrendered, she said the government is ensuring that those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.

She also referred to the Chhattisgarh government’s ‘Niyad Nellanar’ initiative and said villages are gaining access to electricity, roads and drinking water, while schools that remained closed for years are being reopened, describing it as a “very heartening picture”.

“With the government’s efforts and the cooperation of the people, a new dawn of development is rising in Bastar,” she said, urging people to move forward with hard work and dedication and to have faith in the democratic system.

Murmu said backward villages are seeing development through Central schemes such as PM JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana, and that Eklavya Model Residential Schools have become operational in tribal areas to promote education among tribal children.