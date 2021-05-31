Home / India News / Chhattisgarh announces 5 lakh for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19
Chhattisgarh will also reimburse hospitalisation expenses for treatment of Covid-19 infected journalists. HT photo
Chhattisgarh will also reimburse hospitalisation expenses for treatment of Covid-19 infected journalists. HT photo
india news

Chhattisgarh announces 5 lakh for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19

A senior official of Chhattisgarh directorate of public relations said a total of 30 media persons have died in the state due to Covid-19 till now.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced an assistance of 5 lakh for families of media persons dying due to Covid-19. The government said it will also reimburse their expenses incurred for Covid treatment at hospitals under the Chhattisgarh Media Representative Welfare Assistance Rules.

“Information about families of media personnel afflicted with Covid-19 is being collected by the directorate of public relations,” a press release by the directorate stated.

A senior official of the directorate said a total of 30 media persons have died in the state due to Covid-19 till now. He also invited the affected families to submit applications in a prescribed format to the public relations offices in respective districts.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced a financial assistance of 10 lakh to kin of journalists, who have died due to Covid-19. Early this month, Chhattisgarh’s neighbour Odisha announced an ex gratia of 15 lakh for the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid-19 while performing their duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.