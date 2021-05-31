Chhattisgarh announces 5 lakh for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced an assistance of ₹5 lakh for families of media persons dying due to Covid-19. The government said it will also reimburse their expenses incurred for Covid treatment at hospitals under the Chhattisgarh Media Representative Welfare Assistance Rules.

“Information about families of media personnel afflicted with Covid-19 is being collected by the directorate of public relations,” a press release by the directorate stated.

A senior official of the directorate said a total of 30 media persons have died in the state due to Covid-19 till now. He also invited the affected families to submit applications in a prescribed format to the public relations offices in respective districts.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to kin of journalists, who have died due to Covid-19. Early this month, Chhattisgarh’s neighbour Odisha announced an ex gratia of ₹15 lakh for the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid-19 while performing their duty.