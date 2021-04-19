Chhattisgarh begins mandatory Covid testing for anyone entering the state

Chhattisgarh has started testing everyone entering the state through air, road and rail routes for Covid-19 virus beginning Monday as it struggles to cope with the shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir with over 2.25 lakh infections and 1,993 deaths reported in the last one month alone, said officials.

In a review meeting on Sunday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also asked officials to ramp up testing in rural areas where Covid cases are reported to be on the rise.

“Testing should be done at borders, railway stations and airports. A campaign of testing will follow in rural areas since the cases are increasing there. Proper arrangements to be made for sending migrants to isolation centres and hospitals,” Baghel said.

He instructed the health department to ensure continuous availability of testing kits, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir and other necessary medicines and devices at all Covid treatment facilities and ordered immediate recruitment of necessary medical staff in districts.

The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh has reached 128,019. The state is among the top three—other two being Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh-- with more than a hundred thousand active cases. Two days back, the Central government asked it to increase the number of Covid beds to meet with the crisis.

Some Covid-19 patients HT spoke to, said they were struggling to get oxygen beds and Remdesivir.

“Doctors prescribed Remdesivir injections to my uncle two days back, but the injections are not available even today,” said Sonu, Pandey, who is getting treated for Covid-19 in a private hospital along with his uncle.

A volunteer helping Covid patients spoke about the crunch of oxygen beds in Raipur, the state capital.

“Only two out of 10 patients needing oxygen beds get it on time, rest are kept waiting,” said Tirath Sahu.

Last Friday, the state government decided to reserve 70% of oxygen beds at all private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. A day earlier on Thursday, it said it had distributed another consignment of 8,800 Remdesivir injections to different hospitals and were awaiting the delivery of 90,000 injections within a week.

Chhattisgarh reported 12,345 fresh Covid patients and 170 deaths on Sunday, taking the infection count to 544,840 and the death toll to 5,908. The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts reported 2,524 and 1,281 new cases, respectively.