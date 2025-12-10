Chhattisgarh clears policy for withdrawal of cases against surrendered Maoists

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved key policy decisions, including a structured mechanism for the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against surrendered Maoists, officials said. According to government officials, a Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to examine the cases proposed for withdrawal and place them before the full Cabinet for final approval. (Representative photo)

The Cabinet approved the procedure for scrutiny and withdrawal of cases against surrendered Maoists under the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025.

The policy allows consideration of case withdrawal based on the good conduct of surrendered cadres and their contribution to anti-Maoist efforts.

“A district-level committee will review each case and submit a report to the Police Headquarters, which will forward proposals — with legal opinion — to the government. Cases involving central laws will require the Union government’s approval, while others will be sent to the courts through district magistrates for formal withdrawal,” a statement issued by the government said.

The Cabinet also cleared the draft of the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) (Second) Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying 116 provisions across 14 Acts of 11 departments.

The Jan Vishwas Act 2023 was India’s first consolidated effort to decriminalise minor offences across multiple laws. The new bill builds on the 2023 Act to further India’s transition from a punitive regulatory framework to one focused on ease of doing business and ease of living.

Officials said the initiative seeks to reduce criminalisation of minor violations, introduce administrative penalties for small offences, and ensure quicker disposal of cases.

With the new Bill, Chhattisgarh becomes the first state in the country to introduce a second version of the Jan Vishwas legislation. The changes are expected to ease compliance for citizens and businesses and reduce the burden on courts, the government said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2025, for presentation of the first supplementary estimates of the 2025–26 fiscal in the state Assembly.