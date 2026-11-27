The Chhattisgarh forest department has registered a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) against a senior National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) official after a mining waste dump collapsed in Dantewada district on November 18, with a preliminary assessment indicating damage to 25-30 hectares of forest land, officials said on Friday. The department is assessing the ecological damage and could impose a penalty of up to ₹2.5 crore.

The forest department estimates a penalty of up to ₹2.5 crore if the collapse is found to have damaged 30 hectares of forest in Dantewada. more less

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“We have registered a case against the general manager (GM) of the NMDC and investigation will follow,” principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Arun Pandey said.

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Divisional forest officer (DFO), Dantewada, Ranganadha Ramakrishna, said the department was assessing the extent of damage caused by the debris flow, which spread across nearly three kilometres.

“The debris spread over nearly three kilometres, and the forest department is counting trees in 100-square-metre plots on both sides of the debris to determine the number of trees buried. Similar sampling will be carried out at six to seven locations along the debris spread to assess the damage,” Ramakrishna said.

The department estimates that the penalty could be around ₹2 crore if 25 hectares of forest are found to have been affected, and up to ₹2.5 crore if the damage extends to 30 hectares. Dense forests have around 260 to 271 trees per hectare, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The waste dump collapsed on November 18 between Deposit No. 14 and Nandraj mountain in the Bailadila hills, sending debris across forest land, damaging trees and affecting road connectivity to Lava village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The waste dump collapsed on November 18 between Deposit No. 14 and Nandraj mountain in the Bailadila hills, sending debris across forest land, damaging trees and affecting road connectivity to Lava village. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement issued on Thursday, NMDC said a portion of an old waste dump at Deposit-14 had collapsed due to natural geological activity. The company claimed that the origin of the incident was in a forest area outside its mining lease, around two kilometres west of the lease area.

The company said the waste material had spread around 200 to 250 metres, while soil and gravel debris had travelled two to three kilometres. According to NMDC, a study conducted by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, in January 2026 had found the waste dump to be stable.

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Local residents, however, had estimated that the debris spread over 8-10 km in length and 300-500 metres in width, although the extent of the damage was yet to be assessed.

Earlier incident and pending penalty

The forest department will also issue notices to NMDC in connection with the latest incident and a similar landslide in 2024, Ramakrishna said.

“A major landslide had occurred on August 4, 2024, causing damage to around four hectares of forest. A POR was registered against NMDC in that case, and the company was fined ₹10 crore, including an assessment of revenue loss. NMDC has not paid the fine so far despite several notices,” he said.

Responding to the 2024 incident, NMDC said in its statement: “The incident happened in 2024 due to severe floods at Deposit 11C and we received a notice around three months ago from the forest department. Currently further correspondence is underway with the department. NMDC is ready to co-operate and bring the issue to its logical conclusion soon.”

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Forest department officials have also raised concerns about the stability of mining waste dumps, alleging that inadequate measures to contain the material could lead to repeated incidents. An official cited the example of smaller mines such as Godavari, which have built 100-foot walls to contain debris, but said no such arrangement had been made at the site.

The forest department is preparing to examine NMDC’s mining plan, while a state-level team will be constituted to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

IIT Bombay team to investigate collapse

The district administration has also sought an investigation by experts from IIT Bombay. Dantewada collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said the team inspected the site on Wednesday. The actual cause of the landslide would be established after the investigation, with a preliminary report expected in 10 to 15 days, he said.

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The debris flow damaged the road connecting Lava village with Kirandul. However, an alternative route remained available and the village was not completely cut off, Dhruv had said. Engineers were working to restore the damaged stretch.

Following the incident, drone surveys and scientific investigations were being conducted in collaboration with IIT Bombay, NMDC said in its statement.

The company also assured the forest department and the Chhattisgarh government of technical and financial assistance for the ecological restoration of the affected forest area.

The circumstances surrounding the collapse, the extent of forest damage and the safety measures in place to prevent such incidents are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.