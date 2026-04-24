Chhattisgarh horror: Man kills wife, carries severed head through village

A 58-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and then roamed around carrying the severed head, police said on Thursday. A man beheaded his wife. (Unsplash)

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost limits.

The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, a watchman at a local poultry farm, allegedly attacked his 50-year-old wife with a sharp meat-cutting weapon following a dispute while under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

After the murder, the man was seen roaming in the village carrying the severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other. He then allegedly placed the severed head and the weapon in a plastic sack, leaving the torso at the spot, and reached the Rajgamar police outpost, the official said.

During questioning, the accused claimed that he committed the crime after frequent disputes with his wife, who allegedly suspected his character, he said.

The couple, originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block, had been working at the poultry farm for the past three years and have four children.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.