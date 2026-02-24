NEET pressure, dismembered body, 21-km drive with father’s severed head: Chilling details in Lucknow drum murder

Chilling details have surfaced in the Lucknow drum murder case, where a 21-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in a fit of rage and dismembered the body to cover up the crime, police said on Monday. Investigators alleged that the accused disposed of the severed body parts at different locations while hiding the torso inside a drum at their residence. On Monday evening, officers raided the home and recovered the drum containing the mutilated remains. (Representative Image/File Image)

Akshat Singh, 21, is accused of killing his father, Manvendra Singh 50, a liquor businessman and pathology lab owner, on the morning of February 20.

NEET exam pressure, murder and severed body parts A day after the arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jitendra Kumar Dubey spoke about the possible factors that may have led to the murder.

"Prima facie, the root of the incident appears to be anger over his father repeatedly pressuring him to focus on studies and clear the NEET medical entrance examination. However, further questioning is underway and a thorough investigation is in progress," Dubey told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said Akshat allegedly shot dead his father around 4.30 am after a dispute.

The accused later chopped the body in an attempt to destroy evidence, discarding the severed hands and legs at different locations while concealing the torso inside a drum kept on the ground floor of their house.

Son travelled for 21 kms with his severed head According to investigators, the severed head was placed in a car and disposed of nearly 21 kilometres away, according to a report by India Today.

The rifle used in the murder was allegedly buried under a pit.

“The torso and head were stuffed into a blue plastic drum. Akshat planned to dispose of it later but was caught before he could. He was in the process of getting rid of the torso when we intervened,” the DCP said.

On Monday evening, officers raided the home and recovered the drum containing the mutilated remains.

Forensic experts are examining bloodstains in the car and house, while teams are searching Sadrauna for the missing parts. Police said Akshat’s attempt to clean the car raised suspicions.

During questioning, Akshat initially claimed his father had committed suicide, but later confessed. “Strict interrogation led to his confession,” the officer said.

Residents shaken, family members shocked The Singh family hails from Jalaun district. Manvendra’s father is a retired Uttar Pradesh Police officer. His wife passed away nine years ago.

Police said the accused has confessed, the weapon has been recovered, and the body sent for post-mortem.

The crime has left residents of Sector L in Ashiyana shaken. A neighbour said it was unimaginable that the son could commit such an act.

Manvendra Singh’s brother said he never suspected his nephew, adding that the family was financially well-off. Police said Manvendra Singh is survived by a son and a daughter.