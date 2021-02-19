Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon

A labourer died after a ropeway trolley he was travelling in crashed into a tower resulting in his fall from a height of about 60 feet in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district, officials said on Friday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when the trolley carrying the labourer was descending towards Bamleshwari Devi temple in Dongargarh.

“Gopi Gaud, who was engaged in construction work, had boarded an empty trolley which got imbalanced and hit a tower. The labourer was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died,” said station house officer, Dongargarh, Alexander Kiro.

Dongargarh sub-divisional magistrate Avinash Bhoi said the trolley was being used for transporting construction material and was not supposed to be ferrying people. The officer further said that a probe has been ordered in the whole incident.

The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple in cable cars.

The temple lies on a hilltop at a height of about 1,600 feet. Devotees can also reach the shrine by climbing around 1,000 small steps located there.

