Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer

Maoists killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer in Rajnandgaon district which comes under the newly formed newly formed MMC zone (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) of CPI (Maoist), the police said on Thursday.

Police said that around a dozen Maoists came to Khursipar Khurd village under Bortalav police station area looking for one Munna Verma on Wednesday evening.

The Maoists then abducted Verma and later shot him in the jungle, police said.

The police also claimed that leaflets and pamphlets were recovered from the spot in which the Maoists alleged that Verma was acting as a police informer.

Verma is the third person to be killed by Maoists in the last 24 days in two villages of Rajnandgaon district on suspicion of being a police informer.

On January 24, Ramsay Gadve (30) a resident of Morarpani village was killed by sharp-edged weapons by a group of Maoists and a day later, Inder Sai Mandavi (75), a resident of Kamkheda village was beaten to death by the Maoists. Both were relatives of panchayat representatives.

The police estimate that there are about 200 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) working in the MMC zone. Police say that since operations against Maoists have increased in Bastar, the left-wing extremists were moving towards the MMC zone.