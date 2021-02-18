Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Maoists killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer in Rajnandgaon district which comes under the newly formed newly formed MMC zone (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) of CPI (Maoist), the police said on Thursday.
Police said that around a dozen Maoists came to Khursipar Khurd village under Bortalav police station area looking for one Munna Verma on Wednesday evening.
The Maoists then abducted Verma and later shot him in the jungle, police said.
The police also claimed that leaflets and pamphlets were recovered from the spot in which the Maoists alleged that Verma was acting as a police informer.
Verma is the third person to be killed by Maoists in the last 24 days in two villages of Rajnandgaon district on suspicion of being a police informer.
On January 24, Ramsay Gadve (30) a resident of Morarpani village was killed by sharp-edged weapons by a group of Maoists and a day later, Inder Sai Mandavi (75), a resident of Kamkheda village was beaten to death by the Maoists. Both were relatives of panchayat representatives.
The police estimate that there are about 200 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) working in the MMC zone. Police say that since operations against Maoists have increased in Bastar, the left-wing extremists were moving towards the MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial markets across India to remain shut on Feb 26 due to 'Bharat Bandh'
- The Confederation of All India Traders said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko hits train traffic at several places in Rajasthan
- Railway authorities at Kota railway division also halted traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track and other routes as precautionary measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox