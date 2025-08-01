Chhattisgarh public prosecutor opposes bail plea of Kerala nuns; order reserved

RAIPUR: A Bilaspur court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail applications of three people, including two Kerala nuns, who were arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion after the public prosecutor opposed their release, saying the probe was in its early stages. Hyderabad: Members of Christian community take part in a protest rally against the arrest of two Kerala nuns on allegations of forcible conversion and trafficking in Hyderabad on July 31 (PTI)

Two Catholic nuns, Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal member. It was alleged that the three had trafficked and forcibly converted three young tribal women from Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

Public prosecutor Dauram Chandravanshi said he opposed the bail applications, arguing that the case was still in early stages of investigation.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA Court) Sirajuddin Qureshi heard the bail applications and is expected to deliver his verdict on Saturday, Chandravanshi said.

Lawyer Amrito Das, who appeared for the three accused, said that the three were detained based on unverified allegations.

“The prosecution has not even sought their custodial interrogation. The alleged victims are all adults, are already practising Christianity, and have been sent back home,” he said. He also pointed out that the statements of the women’s parents confirmed that they had not been taken away forcibly or fraudulently.

The arrest has ignited a political row, with both the Congress and the CPI(M) slamming the move. In Kerala, state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the two nuns were arrested due to a “misunderstanding” and that they would be released on bail soon.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, however, has accused the Opposition of politicising the matter and interfering with a police investigation.

The Congress’s Kerala unit sent a team to Chhattisgarh to reach out to the two nuns. The team included MPs Hibi Eden and Kodikunnil Suresh, who alleged that the move to refer the case from a Durg sessions court to a designated court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases was a deliberate attempt to delay bail.

“There is a conspiracy behind shifting the case to the NIA court. It’s intended to prolong the legal process and keep the nuns behind bars,” Suresh told reporters at Raipur airport.

MP Hibi Eden also questioned the legality of the detention, which he claimed was “unlawful and unjust” and accused Chhattisgarh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of targeting Christians.”

To be sure, 21-year-old Kamleshwari Pradhan, who was alleged to be the victim in the trafficking case against the nuns, has alleged that she was coerced into giving a false statement against the nuns by Bajrang Dal activists. She also alleged that the police failed to properly record her version of events. According to Pradhan, her family has been practising Christianity for the last four to five years.