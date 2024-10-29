Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh rapist released on parole rapes daughter hours later, his niece next

ByRitesh Mishra
Oct 29, 2024 06:47 PM IST

The man’s daughter, 11, was the first one to complain on October 22 when she turned up at the Baikunthpur police station with her family

RAIPUR: A 36-year-old rapist who was released from Ambikapur jail on parole on October 19 raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece over the next three days before the two children mustered the courage to complain about him on October 22, police said on Tuesday.

The girl told the police that her father raped her in her room on October 19 night and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. (AFP FILE PHOTO)
The girl told the police that her father raped her in her room on October 19 night and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Police said the accused, who was convicted of raping a relative’s child in 2020 and was serving time, was arrested on October 26 from Korba district 150km away, police said.

The man’s daughter, 11, was the first one to complain on October 22 when she turned up at the Baikunthpur police station in north Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district with her relatives.

The girl told the police that her father raped her in her room on October 19 night and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Two days later, on the afternoon of October 21, he again caught hold of his daughter and took her to the Gada-Budha jungle on the pretext of collecting wood. And he raped her again, a police officer said.

Police said sometime after the girl complained against her father, his niece too reached the Baikunthpur police station with her mother. She complained that her uncle dragged her into the forest on October 21 and raped her.

Koriya superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Singh Parihar said a special team was formed to arrest the man who had been missing since October 21 night. “The special team tracked the accused by questioning his relatives, neighbours, and people from nearby villages,” the officer said.

“The accused was not carrying a mobile phone with him and used another person’s mobile phone once or twice. Based on the technical inputs from the cyber cell and information received from the people in the surrounding areas, the police team raided Burani Jharia and Am Tikra area under Bangho police station (Korba district) and arrested the accused on October 26 night,” Parihar said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
