Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
Chhattisgarh: Steel plant chimney collapses in Mungeli, several feared trapped

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Two labourers were injured in the accident at smelting plant, according to officials.

Two labourers were injured and many others are feared trapped after a chimney at a smelting plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district on Thursday, PTI reported, citing the police.

The incident took place in a plant located in the Saragaon area of the district.(PTI)
The incident took place in a plant located in the Saragaon area of the district.(PTI)

Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said that the incident took place in a plant located in the Saragaon area of the district.

Patel said that as per preliminary information, the silo – an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site.

He added that after the police were informed, a rescue operation was launched. Two injured workers were rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, according to PTI.

The official added that many more workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed structure, and efforts are being made to pull them out.

More details are awaited.

India News
