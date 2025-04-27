Chhattisgarh: Students forced to offer namaz at NSS camp; 7 teachers booked

Raipur: Seven teachers and a student from Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghasidas Central University have been booked for allegedly forcing students to offer namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Bilaspur district, police said on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place during an NSS camp organised between March 26 and April 1 at Shivtarai villag (Representational image)

Around 159 students were allegedly compelled to participate in the religious practice on March 31, although only four of them were reportedly from the Muslim community, an officer said.

“The incident reportedly took place during an NSS camp organised between March 26 and April 1 at Shivtarai village, under the jurisdiction of Kota police station in Bilaspur district,” the officer added.

Bilaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh ordered an inquiry and formed a four-member committee led by Kotwali (City) SP Akshay Sabadra.

Based on the committee’s investigation report, a case was registered on Saturday against teachers Dilip Jha, Madhulika Singh, Jyoti Verma, Neeraj Kumari, Prashant Vaishnav, Suryabhan Singh, Basant Kumar, and student leader Ayushman Chaudhary.

“They have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act. We will arrest them soon,” inspector general (IG) of police , Bilaspur range, Sanjeev Shukla said.

The case was initially filed at the Koni police station, with the case being subsequently transferred to the Kota police station for further investigation, the officer added.