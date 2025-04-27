Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Students forced to offer namaz at NSS camp; 7 teachers booked

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 27, 2025 05:52 PM IST

Around 159 students were allegedly compelled to participate in the religious practice on March 31, although only four of them were reportedly from the Muslim community

Raipur: Seven teachers and a student from Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghasidas Central University have been booked for allegedly forcing students to offer namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Bilaspur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place during an NSS camp organised between March 26 and April 1 at Shivtarai villag (Representational image)
The incident reportedly took place during an NSS camp organised between March 26 and April 1 at Shivtarai villag (Representational image)

Around 159 students were allegedly compelled to participate in the religious practice on March 31, although only four of them were reportedly from the Muslim community, an officer said.

“The incident reportedly took place during an NSS camp organised between March 26 and April 1 at Shivtarai village, under the jurisdiction of Kota police station in Bilaspur district,” the officer added.

Bilaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh ordered an inquiry and formed a four-member committee led by Kotwali (City) SP Akshay Sabadra.

Also Read:Chhattisgarh: 3 teens skip school for tractor joyride, killed in accident

Based on the committee’s investigation report, a case was registered on Saturday against teachers Dilip Jha, Madhulika Singh, Jyoti Verma, Neeraj Kumari, Prashant Vaishnav, Suryabhan Singh, Basant Kumar, and student leader Ayushman Chaudhary.

“They have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act. We will arrest them soon,” inspector general (IG) of police , Bilaspur range, Sanjeev Shukla said.

The case was initially filed at the Koni police station, with the case being subsequently transferred to the Kota police station for further investigation, the officer added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Students forced to offer namaz at NSS camp; 7 teachers booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On