Chhattisgarh: 3 teens skip school for tractor joyride, killed in accident

Three minor boys were killed and another was injured when a tractor on which they were riding after skipping school overturned in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday. While three of the teenagers got trapped under the tractor and died on the spot, another boy sustained serious injuries.(Getty Images/representative)

The accident took place on Wednesday near Charra village under Kurud police station limits, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Chandrakar (16), Mayank Dhruv (16), residents of Mogra village, and Honendra Sahu (14), from Charra. The injured boy, Arjun Yadav, is a native of Banagar, he said.

Chandrakar took out his tractor and all the four then went to Kurud for a ride on it after skipping school, he said.

On way back, Chandrakar, who was driving the tractor, lost control over the vehicle following which it overturned near an agriculture college at Charra, the official said.

While three of the teenagers got trapped under the tractor and died on the spot, another boy sustained serious injuries, he said.

After being alerted by locals, police reached the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem.

The injured boy has been admitted to hospital.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, the police said.

According to officials, the damaged 'side shoulders' (embankment of soil provided on a road edge) in rural areas lead to such accidents.

In the Charra area, the 'side shoulders' have not been filled properly and there are pits on the road sides, which may have caused the tractor to overturn, they said.