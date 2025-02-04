4 teenagers detained for sexually abusing 18-year-old man in Rajasthan

Four teenagers aged between 15 and 17 were detained on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old intellectually disabled man two weeks ago in Rajasthan’s Dabok and uploading a video of the abuse on social media. The incident came to light when the 18-year-old’s father lodged a case after the video of the abuse surfaced on social media. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Dabok station house officer Himmat Singh said the incident came to light when the 18-year-old’s father lodged a case against the four after the video surfaced on social media on Sunday. “The man is also mentally challenged. We have detained the four and were interrogating them. Further investigation is underway,” said Singh. “The victim was scared for a few days and could not tell his family about the incident. His mother also passed away last week.”

Singh said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act. He added a medical examination was being conducted and the investigation was underway.

Police said the four lured the 18-year-old to a nearby forest, sexually abused him, filmed it, and shared the video on social media.