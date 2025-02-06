Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tiff over CCTV installation: Murder accused shot dead by neighbour at Bathinda village

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 08:58 AM IST

A murder accused was shot dead following a series of altercations with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 40km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday

BATHINDA : A murder accused was shot dead following a series of altercations with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 40km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday.

A murder accused was shot dead following a series of altercations with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 40km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday.
A murder accused was shot dead following a series of altercations with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 40km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday.

CCTV footage reveals that the deceased, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti, reached the house of his neighbour Gurtej Chand and fired a few shots in the air, said a police official familiar with the matter.

In retaliation, Chand allegedly opened fire and Satti suffered two gunshot injuries that hit him in the heart and arm, said an official privy to the probe.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that Satti, who had been booked in six criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, was shot dead in the wee hours on Wednesday by Chand, who is absconding.

“Preliminary investigation has found that Gurtej recently installed CCTV cameras in his house. Satti objected to it, claiming that surveillance cameras were breaching his privacy. On Tuesday night, both got into an argument and opened fire at each other in which Satti suffered gunshot injuries,” the SP said, adding that it was not confirmed if the accused was also injured as he fled immediately after committing the crime.

Satti, 30, succumbed to bullet injuries on Wednesday morning. Teams have been formed to track and arrest Gurtej, the SP said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On