Tiff over CCTV installation: Murder accused shot dead by neighbour at Bathinda village

BATHINDA : A murder accused was shot dead following a series of altercations with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 40km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday.

CCTV footage reveals that the deceased, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti, reached the house of his neighbour Gurtej Chand and fired a few shots in the air, said a police official familiar with the matter.

In retaliation, Chand allegedly opened fire and Satti suffered two gunshot injuries that hit him in the heart and arm, said an official privy to the probe.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that Satti, who had been booked in six criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, was shot dead in the wee hours on Wednesday by Chand, who is absconding.

“Preliminary investigation has found that Gurtej recently installed CCTV cameras in his house. Satti objected to it, claiming that surveillance cameras were breaching his privacy. On Tuesday night, both got into an argument and opened fire at each other in which Satti suffered gunshot injuries,” the SP said, adding that it was not confirmed if the accused was also injured as he fled immediately after committing the crime.

Satti, 30, succumbed to bullet injuries on Wednesday morning. Teams have been formed to track and arrest Gurtej, the SP said.