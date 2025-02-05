Dad who ran over 3-year-old son with tractor fist pumps in court as he is found not guilty

A UK father who ran over his three-year-old son with a tractor was seen pumping his fist and celebrating in court after he was found not guilty of manslaughter. The incident occurred after Neil Speakman left Albie to play with their pet dogs as he drove a defective tractor(X/@FarmersGuardian)

Three-year-old Albie Speakman died from severe injuries after his father Neil Speakman, 39, reversed a telehandler into him on his Greater Manchester farm in 2022. The incident occurred after Neil left Albie to play with their two pet dogs as he drove the defective telehandler which he was not trained to use.

The prosecution told jurors that Albie died as a result of his father's negligence, which created a "serious and obvious risk of death". But a report concluded that the operator of the vehicle "would have had a restricted view of a person in certain positions near to the rear of the vehicle, more so a person of less than average height."

Jurors found Neil not guilty, clearing him of gross negligence manslaughter. The father celebrated the decision by fist pumping.

'He knew his boundaries'

Albie only stayed at the farm on alternate weekends as his parents had separated shortly after he was born.

In an interview with the police, Neil said that the three-year-old knew better than to "go near anything". "He knew, he weren't f****** stupid... it's a farm isn't it? It's not a f****** playground and Albie knew it weren't, he knew his boundaries. He knew where he could go and where he couldn't go," he said.

After discovering he had reversed into Albie, Neil ran into the house and asked his partner to call an ambulance.

"He said something like, 'I caught him with the tractor, I got him. Mr Speakman had Albie in his arms and was in a state of panic," the court was told.

The paramedics were unable to resuscitate the boy after he suffered 'multiple crush injuries' to his head, body and legs.

'Tragic accident, made a mistake'

Speaking in court, Neil Speakman told jurors his son's death was a 'tragic accident'.

"I shouldn't have to do this, it's f*****g not fair. I shouldn't have left him in the garden, we all know that. I have not met the standard of care. Is it truly exceptionally bad, neglectful behaviour? No. I messed up, I made a mistake. I am always careful in what I do. He was my little boy. You felt a bump instantly. I had travelled 10cm, 20cm... I stopped instantly. It was a split second. I looked right and saw his legs, and jumped off. It was a tragic accident. I made a mistake," he said, breaking down in tears.

The father had been previously warned by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in 2020 of the potentially fatal consequences from poorly handling equipment at his farm. He claimed in court he never saw the letter sent to him.

Neil Speakman will be sentenced for breaching a section of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 on February 28.