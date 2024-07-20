 Chhattisgarh: Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Sukma | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chhattisgarh: Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Sukma

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 12:45 PM IST

According to the statement issued by Sukma district police, the skirmish took place near Tumar Gatta and Singavaram villages under Jagargunda police station on Saturday morning

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh police said that a Maoist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The identity of the Maoists is yet to be ascertained, and the process of identification is going on, said police. 

According to the statement issued by Sukma district police, the skirmish took place near Tumar Gatta and Singavaram villages under Jagargunda police station on Saturday morning.

“A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation since Friday night following the information that senior Maoist leaders are camping in Tumar Gatta jungle. When the team was returning, the Maoists opened fire, and an encounter started,” the statement read.

Police said they also seized one muzzle-loading rifle, a wireless set, and explosives from the spot. “The combing operation of the jungle is still going on,” read the statement.




