Child among 7 killed in ambulance–truck crash on NH-15 in Assam

Seven people, including a child, were killed when an ambulance collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-15 near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, Assam on Sunday evening, police said on Monday, adding that the truck driver is on the run. Police said rescue teams reached the site after receiving information and carried out an operation to extricate the victims from the vehicle. (Representational image)

The accident took place at 8pm near the Rabartola-Alichinga area, when the ambulance, carrying a patient and family members from Tulip Tea Estate, was on its way to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

Six people were killed on the spot, while two others were taken to the Dhekiajuli Community Health Centre. One of them later died during treatment, said Sonitpur senior superintendent of police Barun Purkayastha.

“Our team reached the spot immediately and all injured people were shifted to the Dhekiajuli Community Health Centre, where doctors declared six brought dead. One person died later during treatment,” he said.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Hansa (driver), Hari Madgi, Kunal Karmakar, Sanjita Nath, Bishwajit Nath and Sandhyachari Nath. The identity of the seventh victim has yet to be officially confirmed.

Purkayastha said the ambulance was operated by Tulip Tea Estate and was transporting a critically ill patient along with relatives. “All were coming from Tulip Tea Estate for treatment when the accident occurred,” he said.

Police said rescue teams reached the site after receiving information and carried out an operation to extricate the victims from the vehicle.

“Our teams carried out rescue operations and cleared the road. The injured were shifted without delay,” a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the truck was passing through the Dhekiajuli stretch, allegedly to avoid toll gates on the Nagaon–Tezpur route. “The truck has been seized. The driver and handyman fled the scene and are being traced,” Barun Purkayastha said.

The accident led to traffic congestion along the highway for several hours, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.