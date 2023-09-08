News / India News / ‘China a multilateral player’: G20 Sherpa on Xi Jinping not attending Summit

‘China a multilateral player’: G20 Sherpa on Xi Jinping not attending Summit

ByHT News Desk
Sep 08, 2023 04:34 PM IST

With Xi Jinping skipping the global meet, Chinese premier Li Qiang will be attending the G20 Summit in the national capital.

China is a multilateral player and multilateral issues are very different from bilateral ones, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant during the G20 curtain raiser press conference, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant during the G20 curtain raiser press conference, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)

“China is a multilateral player. In multilateral discussions, the issues are very different from bilateral issues and the Chinese discuss issues of growth, and development from their perspective", Kant said when asked about Chinese president Xi Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

"The challenge about any multilateral discussion is you have to bring consensus across every issue, every country has veto power. We've been able to work with every single country and bring them on board”, he added while speaking at the press briefing.

G20 Summit India 2023: Full coverage

With Jinping skipping the global meet, Chinese premier Li Qiang will be attending the event in the national capital. The 70-year-old Chinese president is the second head of a state of a G20 member country after Russia's Vladimir Putin to skip the Summit.

Earlier, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had sought to play down the issue of G20 member state leaders skipping the Summit. “At the end of the day, countries are represented by whoever they have chosen to represent them. The levels of representation do not become the final determinant of the position of a country", the minister had said.

US President Joe Biden had said he was ‘disappointed’ that Jinping planned to skip the Summit. “I am disappointed...but I am going to get to see him,” Biden, who will arrive in New Delhi today ahead of the summit, said.

ALSO READ: Five reasons why China's Xi Jinping is not visiting India

Jinping's decision to skip the G20 Summit comes days after China released its ‘standard map’ which sparked a lot of controversy, showing Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin showing as its territory.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out