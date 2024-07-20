New Delhi, Union minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan has pitched for a nationwide caste census but warned against making the figures public as it will lead to "division" in society, and said no discussion within the ruling NDA has taken place so far over simultaneous polls and the Uniform Civil Code, both part of the BJP's manifesto. Chirag Paswan backs caste census but says if made public, data will create divide in society

In an interaction with PTI editors, he flagged concerns about the UCC and said he cannot take a position unless a draft on it is placed before him. He, however, asserted that his Lok Janshakti Party strongly supports the concept of simultaneous polls.

Asked about his views on the Uniform Civil Code and if he supports it, Paswan said, "We don't have a draft for it yet. Until unless we go through that draft, because there are a lot of concerns... India is a country of diversities."

Be it language, culture or lifestyle, everything is different in different regions of the country, he said, wondering "how can you bring everyone under one umbrella".

While the focus is often on the Hindu-Muslim issue in the debate on the UCC but it is about Hindus as well, as their practices and traditions, including those related to marriage, differ across the country, he added.

"In Chhattisgarh, I think, tribals are being kept out of this. So how can you get them under this umbrella? So until and unless a draft comes, I don't think I will be able to answer the question," Paswan added.

"It is not it about Hindu-Muslim divide. It is about getting everyone together," he said.

Paswan said the caste census should be part of the next census as specific data is often needed for adequate allocation of money for community-based development schemes. Courts also at times seek population data of different castes, he added.

The third-term Lok Sabha MP, however, asserted that the data must be kept with the government and not made public.

"I am absolutely not in support of making it public. It only leads to division in society," he said, noting that now people in Bihar are being associated with the percentage of their castes in the total population after the state government disclosed the figures of its caste survey.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said last year that census and delimitation will happen immediately after the new government comes to power.

The Narendra Modi government returned to power for a third straight term in June. Though the BJP had supported the caste census in Bihar, the central government has so far not spelt out its stand on the opposition's demand for a nation-wise headcount on caste lines.

Asked if it will be possible for the NDA government, which has retained power with a reduced majority, to bring in the provisions for holding simultaneous polls in the country, Paswan said, "Yes, of course. Why not?"

"'One Nation, One Election' is something me and my party have supported very strongly. We had given our suggestions to the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. We are waiting for the final draft to come up for discussion," he said.

