A 23-year-old jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Maliya Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said on Tuesday.

Sisodiya was posted with the CISF at the Delhi Metro and was on a 10-day leave to visit his hometown. (HT_PRINT/Representational image) more less

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The accident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Digvijaysinh Sisodiya, was riding his motorcycle.

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Sisodiya was posted with the CISF at the Delhi Metro and was on a 10-day leave to visit his hometown in Maliya Hatina. His vehicle collided with another motorcycle near a petrol pump, a police official said.

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Sisodiya had travelled to his hometown to attend a wedding function, he said.

Two other men travelling on the second motorcycle sustained serious injuries, the official said.

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The police have registered a case against the other motorcycle's rider, Rajveer Balgariya, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.